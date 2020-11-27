Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Shares Up 5.9%

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU)’s share price was up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.02 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 7,245 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 158,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $68.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Qumu had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 73.98%. Analysts anticipate that Qumu Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUMU. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Qumu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,664,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Qumu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $923,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qumu in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Qumu during the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qumu in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

About Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

