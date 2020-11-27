Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Bought by Seeyond

Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $956,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $34,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.83.

In related news, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $1,417,464.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,011.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 10,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 407,653 shares of company stock worth $48,456,839 in the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DGX opened at $124.33 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $131.81. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

