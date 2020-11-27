QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Raised by Seeyond

Seeyond boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,639 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the third quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 23,382 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.08.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,578.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 68,328 shares of company stock valued at $9,036,666. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $144.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.79, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $153.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.97.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

