Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Raised by Wedbush

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Urban Outfitters in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 24th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.84.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -99.20 and a beta of 1.54. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $32.86.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 178.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 30.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

