Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Boosted by SVB Leerink

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agilent Technologies in a report issued on Monday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

A stock opened at $114.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.56 and its 200 day moving average is $96.38. The stock has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $61.13 and a 1-year high of $118.96.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of A. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 374.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $648,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $339,199.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,151 shares of company stock worth $1,360,818 in the last three months.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

