Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia Decreased by Desjardins (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 23rd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.97. Desjardins also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.07). The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BNS. Fundamental Research initiated coverage on The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.04 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.50 price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.32.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $49.73 on Wednesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $57.27. The company has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 28.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,024,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $995,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380,755 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 15.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,278,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,069,000 after purchasing an additional 175,198 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 554,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,034,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,616,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,684,000 after buying an additional 27,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.79% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

