Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Capital Southwest Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) – B. Riley lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Capital Southwest in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s FY2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 10.38%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CSWC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital Southwest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.30.

Capital Southwest stock opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $22.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average is $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.36 million, a PE ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 4.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 71,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 14.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 18,213 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. 27.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.46%.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

