Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Kemper Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kemper in a report released on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kemper’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.45. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Kemper’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Kemper stock opened at $77.48 on Wednesday. Kemper has a 12-month low of $53.81 and a 12-month high of $85.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Kemper in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Kemper by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

