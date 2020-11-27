Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Increased by Analyst

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for National Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for National Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NBHC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. National Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NBHC opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.09.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.33. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 23.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. National Bank’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

In other news, Director Maria F. Spring sold 1,279 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $40,275.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,574.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Bank by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,320,000 after purchasing an additional 153,547 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in National Bank by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in National Bank by 202.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in National Bank by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Bank by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

