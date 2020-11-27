Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for BellRing Brands, Inc. Cut by Truist Securiti (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of BellRing Brands in a report issued on Monday, November 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for BellRing Brands’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 2.38%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BRBR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BellRing Brands from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.18.

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $24.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.78 million and a P/E ratio of 35.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 49,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

