Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for PennantPark Investment Co. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:PNNT)

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ramirez now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 16.10%.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PNNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.25 in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.42.

NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.07 million, a PE ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. PennantPark Investment has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $6.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNNT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 20.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 158,587 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 81,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in PennantPark Investment by 559.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 215,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 182,692 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in PennantPark Investment by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 27,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. 32.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

