Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Issued By Piper Sandler

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report released on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s FY2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.73.

NLY stock opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.08. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.78%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

