Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note issued on Sunday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.79) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.67). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $208.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Rowe increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.84.

Shares of HP stock opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $47.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average of $17.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after acquiring an additional 32,291 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 171,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 39,981 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,593,000. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $35,770.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,985.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

