Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Issued By Colliers Securities

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for F5 Networks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 24th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now forecasts that the network technology company will earn $1.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.54. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

FFIV has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $144.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on F5 Networks from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.89.

F5 Networks stock opened at $164.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.64 and a 200-day moving average of $137.47. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $167.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,996,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $32,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,378 shares of company stock worth $1,370,148. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,778,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $122,925,000 after purchasing an additional 365,844 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $67,176,000 after purchasing an additional 235,213 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 440,213 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $61,401,000 after purchasing an additional 220,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 746,381 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $91,633,000 after purchasing an additional 208,220 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the availability, security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic.

