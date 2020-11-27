Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam lifted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 18.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 3.0% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.6% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 5,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSA opened at $223.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.05. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $155.37 and a 12-month high of $240.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $730.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.78 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

PSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.30.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Havner, Jr. purchased 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $214.85 per share, for a total transaction of $408,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 37,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $217.65 per share, with a total value of $8,059,797.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,859,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,524,587.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

