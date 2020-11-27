Prudential plc (PRU.L) (LON:PRU) Given “Buy” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) (LON:PRU) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,511 ($19.74) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,455 ($19.01) price objective on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,378 ($18.00).

PRU stock opened at GBX 1,219 ($15.93) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 225.74. Prudential plc has a 52 week low of GBX 682.80 ($8.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,509 ($19.72). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,132.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,161.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.35.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

