Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,515 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $8,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 52,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 41.4% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 22,307 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 156,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,531,000 after acquiring an additional 40,801 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $370,926.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,099.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRU. Barclays began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.70.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $78.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $97.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.25.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

