Provexis plc (PXS.L) (LON:PXS) Shares Gap Up to $0.80

Provexis plc (PXS.L) (LON:PXS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.80, but opened at $0.96. Provexis plc (PXS.L) shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 75,826 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.76.

Get Provexis plc (PXS.L) alerts:

Provexis plc (PXS.L) (LON:PXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.02) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

Provexis plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and markets functional foods, medical foods, and dietary supplements worldwide. Its products include Fruitflow, a tomato extract that reduces the propensity for aberrant blood clotting typically associated with cardiovascular diseases, such as heart attack and stroke.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Provexis plc (PXS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provexis plc (PXS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.