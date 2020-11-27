Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PROSF. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Prosus to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

OTCMKTS PROSF opened at $109.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.78 and its 200 day moving average is $94.72. Prosus has a 12 month low of $55.75 and a 12 month high of $116.00.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

