ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Trading Down 5.8%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) shares traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $11.30. 39,207,566 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 28,172,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.23.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UVXY. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,289,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,993,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 576.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 205,775 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,003,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,255,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.