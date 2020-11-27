Primas Market Capitalization Tops $868,534.57 (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. Over the last week, Primas has traded 29.9% higher against the dollar. Primas has a total market capitalization of $868,534.57 and approximately $9.60 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primas token can now be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Primas alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.63 or 0.00405210 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007857 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000446 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002797 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Primas Token Profile

Primas is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primas is primas.io

Buying and Selling Primas

Primas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.