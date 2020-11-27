PPK Group Limited (PPK.AX) (ASX:PPK) Insider Glenn Molloy Buys 37,035 Shares

PPK Group Limited (PPK.AX) (ASX:PPK) insider Glenn Molloy purchased 37,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.83 ($2.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$141,769.98 ($101,264.27).

The business has a fifty day moving average of A$3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

About PPK Group Limited (PPK.AX)

PPK Group Limited engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, hiring, service, and support of underground coal mining equipment in Australia. The company offers pneumatic and hydraulic roof bolters, rib drills, remote drilling rigs, grout mixers, pumps, water separators under the Rambor and King Cobra names; and CoalTram and other underground diesel vehicles, alternators, electrical equipment, and mining consumables.

