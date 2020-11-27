PPK Group Limited (PPK.AX) (ASX:PPK) Insider Glenn Molloy Buys 37,035 Shares

PPK Group Limited (PPK.AX) (ASX:PPK) insider Glenn Molloy purchased 37,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.83 ($2.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$141,769.98 ($101,264.27).
The business has a fifty day moving average of A$3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.
About PPK Group Limited (PPK.AX)
Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for PPK Group Limited (PPK.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPK Group Limited (PPK.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.