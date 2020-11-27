PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 320.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,288 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $254,092,000 after acquiring an additional 23,383 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,266,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,333,000 after purchasing an additional 31,669 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 35.1% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,207,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $128,020,000 after purchasing an additional 313,412 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 84.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,136,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $120,522,000 after purchasing an additional 519,829 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 932,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total transaction of $10,828,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,247,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,172 shares of company stock valued at $13,193,588. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.44.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $146.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $149.34. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

