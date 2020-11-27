PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) will post $1.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. PotlatchDeltic reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 705.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.60 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $45.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average of $41.30. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.99. PotlatchDeltic has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $48.37.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 86,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 43,384 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 36.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 19,041 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 37.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 5.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

