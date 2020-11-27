Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Post in a research report issued on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Post’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get Post alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on POST. Zacks Investment Research cut Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Post from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Post from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.45.

Shares of POST stock opened at $95.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Post has a 1 year low of $68.97 and a 1 year high of $112.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.07 and a beta of 0.73.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.16). Post had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 2.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 747.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 55,162 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 158.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 85.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Post by 3.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 9.5% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.