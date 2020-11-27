POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “POSCO, formerly known as Pohang Iron & Steel Company Ltd., manufactures hot and cold rolled steel products, heavy plate and other steel products for the construction and shipbuilding industries. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PKX. Morgan Stanley raised POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Nomura raised POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised POSCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of PKX opened at $55.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.53. POSCO has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $56.47.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 1.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that POSCO will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in POSCO by 50.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in POSCO in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in POSCO in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 37.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 3.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About POSCO

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

