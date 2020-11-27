PolySwarm (NCT) Price Down 22.6% This Week

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. PolySwarm has a market cap of $4.18 million and approximately $14,548.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolySwarm token can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PolySwarm has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00072778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005879 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00023757 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.56 or 0.00360640 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003484 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.44 or 0.03048669 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm (NCT) is a token. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm . The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

PolySwarm can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.