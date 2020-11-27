Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on November 30th (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:PLRX) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, November 30th. Pliant Therapeutics had issued 9,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 3rd. The total size of the offering was $144,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pliant Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $29.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.31. Pliant Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $35.63.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLRX. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,443,000. TRV GP IV LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,233,000. TRV GP Iii LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,539,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,169,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrotic in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which has completed Phase Ia single ascending dose/ multiple ascending dose trails and Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

