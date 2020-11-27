Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PLYA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of PLYA opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $680.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $8.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 34.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 125,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $546,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,544 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $31,081.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,544 shares of company stock worth $1,031,331 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,051,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 79.8% in the third quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 4,162,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,440,000 after buying an additional 1,847,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after buying an additional 230,082 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 443.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 558,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 455,621 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $1,971,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of December 12, 2019, it owned a portfolio of 23 resorts comprising 8,690 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.