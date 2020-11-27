Piper Sandler Increases Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $30.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

NTNX has been the topic of several other reports. OTR Global raised Nutanix from a negative rating to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Nutanix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nutanix from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Nutanix from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average is $23.51. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.03.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 66.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nutanix will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 25,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $726,717.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 98,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $2,171,644.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,318.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 880,171 shares of company stock valued at $19,537,609 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 56.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nutanix by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in Nutanix by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nutanix by 23.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.