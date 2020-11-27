Piper Sandler Increases Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target to $525.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Align Technology from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $487.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Align Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $416.64.

Shares of ALGN opened at $473.69 on Monday. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $127.88 and a 1-year high of $507.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $420.51 and a 200 day moving average of $319.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.75.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The business had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Align Technology will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Zelko Relic sold 22,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total value of $11,008,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,557,462. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total transaction of $489,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,662 shares of company stock valued at $70,079,524 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Align Technology by 93.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

