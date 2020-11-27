Piper Sandler Boosts Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Price Target to $9.00

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on STIM. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neuronetics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:STIM opened at $8.51 on Monday. Neuronetics has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $8.57. The company has a market capitalization of $161.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.03.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 82.79% and a negative net margin of 63.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neuronetics will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 137.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Neuronetics by 63.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 14,413 shares in the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients. It also provides a range of support services, including patient education, practice data management system, and customer and technical services to help the client start and manage TMS therapy systems.

