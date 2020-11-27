Piper Sandler Boosts Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target to $66.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PLAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Anaplan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Anaplan from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Anaplan from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, FBN Securities increased their price target on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.46.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $70.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.69. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $70.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.11 and a beta of 2.02.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $1,879,341.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,995 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,821.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 50,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $3,142,756.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,246,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,387,343.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 581,896 shares of company stock valued at $33,830,866. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Anaplan in the second quarter valued at $141,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Anaplan in the third quarter valued at $911,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 273,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Anaplan in the second quarter valued at $11,612,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 41.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 57,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 17,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

