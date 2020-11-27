Pinkcoin Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and $1,503.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.53 or 0.00534470 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00006856 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00029281 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002241 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.23 or 0.01046363 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 448,274,274 coins and its circulating supply is 423,013,838 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

