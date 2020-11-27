Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phunware Inc. provides cloud platform for mobile. It offers software, solutions, data and services for brands. Phunware Inc., formerly known as Stellar Acquisition III Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Shares of PHUN stock opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. Phunware has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Phunware during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Phunware by 6,293.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Phunware by 71.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16,253 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Phunware in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 11.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multiscreen-as-a-service (MaaS) enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices worldwide. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers platforms as software-as-a-service, application transactions media, and data licensing.

