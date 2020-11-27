Phore Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. During the last week, Phore has traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar. One Phore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000782 BTC on exchanges. Phore has a market cap of $3.02 million and approximately $25,271.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000583 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003921 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 74.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007445 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 22,663,776 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars.

