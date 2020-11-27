Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Position Cut by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 140,074 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PSX. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.18.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $66.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.94. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $116.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of -23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

