Peter Warner Davidson Sells 5,000 Shares of Beam Global (NYSE:BEEM) Stock

Beam Global (NYSE:BEEM) Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $129,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Peter Warner Davidson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Beam Global alerts:

On Tuesday, November 17th, Peter Warner Davidson sold 15,000 shares of Beam Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $320,550.00.

Shares of NYSE:BEEM opened at $31.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.57. Beam Global has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $37.50.

Beam Global (NYSE:BEEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global in the third quarter valued at $1,894,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Beam Global in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Beam Global in the third quarter worth about $1,332,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.