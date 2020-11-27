PEPS Coin Price Hits $0.0041 on Exchanges (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $164,201.15 and approximately $306.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PEPS Coin has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00056175 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002146 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002026 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 55.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 59,032,544 coins and its circulating supply is 40,392,738 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

PEPS Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.