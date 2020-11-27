PayPoint plc (PAY.L) (LON:PAY) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

PayPoint plc (PAY.L) (LON:PAY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $600.00, but opened at $625.00. PayPoint plc (PAY.L) shares last traded at $592.19, with a volume of 243,191 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a GBX 7.80 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. PayPoint plc (PAY.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.76%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on PayPoint plc (PAY.L) from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 880.60 ($11.51).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 536.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 614. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.35 million and a P/E ratio of 9.05.

About PayPoint plc (PAY.L) (LON:PAY)

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

