Payfair (PFR) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. Payfair has a total market capitalization of $35,131.60 and $1,867.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Payfair token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Payfair has traded 12% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00072683 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005897 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00023794 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.61 or 0.00361934 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005875 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $521.60 or 0.03064171 BTC.

About Payfair

Payfair is a token. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 tokens. The official website for Payfair is payfair.io . The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Payfair Token Trading

Payfair can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Payfair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Payfair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

