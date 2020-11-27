Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 948.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,495 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.06% of Paychex worth $18,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,715,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,972,000 after acquiring an additional 894,796 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 47.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,945,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,990 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Paychex by 213.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,896,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,543 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 771.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,725,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,651 shares during the period. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Paychex by 39.9% in the second quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,346,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,728,000 after purchasing an additional 668,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $93.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.16. The firm has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $94.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.92.

In other news, Director Joseph Doody sold 10,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total value of $941,159.80. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $1,169,174.86. Over the last three months, insiders sold 556,920 shares of company stock valued at $48,110,881. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

