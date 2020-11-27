Paya (PAYA) versus Its Rivals Critical Survey

Paya (NASDAQ: PAYA) is one of 162 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Paya to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Paya alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Paya and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paya 0 0 2 0 3.00 Paya Competitors 80 160 137 4 2.17

Paya currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.89%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 9.17%. Given Paya’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Paya is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Paya and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Paya N/A $4.28 million 60.00 Paya Competitors $1.07 billion -$68.99 million 6.17

Paya’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Paya. Paya is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Paya and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paya N/A -1.98% -0.03% Paya Competitors -26.14% -42.75% -7.20%

Risk & Volatility

Paya has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paya’s competitors have a beta of -0.01, meaning that their average stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.0% of Paya shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Paya shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Paya beats its competitors on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc. provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with additional offices in Reston, Virginia, Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Dayton, Ohio, Mt. Vernon, Ohio, and Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.