Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PATK. TheStreet lowered Patrick Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Bank of America raised Patrick Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $64.74 on Monday. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $69.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.39.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.37. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $700.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Patrick Industries’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In related news, EVP Courtney Blosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $99,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,502.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $111,200.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 286,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,209,869.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 6.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 34,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,182,000 after buying an additional 12,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

