Parachute Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $13,210.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. During the last week, Parachute has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00019501 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004076 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 95.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 576,441,953 tokens. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.