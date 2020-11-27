PancakeSwap Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.53 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. One PancakeSwap token can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001679 BTC on major exchanges. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $17.53 million and $260,873.00 worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00027883 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00164645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.53 or 0.00952103 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00230480 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.88 or 0.00491334 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00174768 BTC.

PancakeSwap Token Profile

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 83,032,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,171,763 tokens. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

