Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PAAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub cut Pan American Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Pan American Silver to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.39.

NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $29.16 on Monday. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $40.11. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $300.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,914,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at about $22,308,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Pan American Silver by 18.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,812,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,543,000 after buying an additional 590,232 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Pan American Silver by 120.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 905,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,325,000 after buying an additional 495,100 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 105.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after buying an additional 393,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

