Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CEO Sells $874,750.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $874,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mac Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palomar alerts:

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Mac Armstrong sold 2,500 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.49, for a total transaction of $251,225.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $66.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.39. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.21 and a 1-year high of $121.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 0.14.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Palomar had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLMR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist cut their target price on Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays started coverage on Palomar in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the third quarter worth $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Palomar in the second quarter worth $99,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Palomar by 68.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 26,240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.