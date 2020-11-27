Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $350.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PANW. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a buy rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $254.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $303.11.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $297.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $252.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.11 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $298.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $323,981.58. Following the transaction, the president now owns 105,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,713,587.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total transaction of $2,672,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 914,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,784,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,134 shares of company stock valued at $12,035,563 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $434,521,000 after purchasing an additional 343,350 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 343,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $78,999,000 after buying an additional 216,560 shares during the period. Isomer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 533.3% during the third quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 190,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,502,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 39.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,682 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $133,556,000 after acquiring an additional 153,185 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 129.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 229,007 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $52,596,000 after acquiring an additional 129,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

