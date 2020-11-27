Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Purchases 500 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 261.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock opened at $63.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,558 shares in the company, valued at $19,059,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $713,614.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,852,855.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,208 shares of company stock worth $5,488,935. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.48.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

